Egill Harðar

Stitched Banner Menu

Egill Harðar
Egill Harðar
  • Save
Stitched Banner Menu banner stiched texture red detail
Download color palette

Stitched banner menu I'm working on. Any comments?

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2011
Egill Harðar
Egill Harðar
20+ years of web design and UI

More by Egill Harðar

View profile
    • Like