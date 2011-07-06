Alexander Wende

SYSIOS alex wende logos branding identity corporate os apple iphone ipad typography alexander wende alexwende logodesign
SYSIOS Systems, a software company specializing in mobile applications for Apple's iOS.

www.sysios.com

