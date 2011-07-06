Roger Oddone

Taiama, Corporate and Brand Identity, 2009

Roger Oddone
Roger Oddone
  • Save
Taiama, Corporate and Brand Identity, 2009 branding brand logotype logotipo visual identity identity identidade visual brand identity identidade de marca roger oddone roger oddone design design studio roger oddone design studio sao paulo brazil brasil san francisco taiama
Download color palette

Thanks for visiting!

The full project can be seem here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/Corporate-and-brand-identity-Taiama/317380

Roger Oddone
Roger Oddone

More by Roger Oddone

View profile
    • Like