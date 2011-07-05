Sharon Brener

Web Preview 02

Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
Hire Me
  • Save
Web Preview 02 personal website hand-coding redesign
Download color palette

So close to going live! Preview of new landing page and the first coding I've done in a long time.

Dade9b6f8d5daded1bbc9653ea42e542
Rebound of
Web Preview
By Sharon Brener
View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sharon Brener

View profile
    • Like