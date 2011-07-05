Matt Kaufenberg

The Captain

Matt Kaufenberg
Matt Kaufenberg
  • Save
The Captain boat fish fisherman captain ocean water sea sunny ship
Download color palette

Wow, it's been awhile since i posted something! So here is a little exercise i did to help me get faster at illustrating. It's based on a cool little boat set you can get at Target.

You can see the full version and the toy here: http://www.illustrationaday.com/2011/07/captain.html

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Matt Kaufenberg
Matt Kaufenberg

More by Matt Kaufenberg

View profile
    • Like