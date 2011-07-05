Ramiro Galan

Mobile User Interface

Ramiro Galan
Ramiro Galan
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile User Interface beget mobile ui ramiro galan
Download color palette

This is a snippet of a deal of the day mobile UI for the iphone and android. This component gives you decision making details for the deal. Enjoy.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Ramiro Galan
Ramiro Galan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ramiro Galan

View profile
    • Like