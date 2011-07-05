Michael Spitz

DDentistry

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
  • Save
DDentistry dentist logo branding identity monogram tooth
Download color palette

Still rolling out ideas for a dentistry practice...

This one might be a bit of a stretch form-wise...but playing around with working a 'DD' monogram into a tooth.

DD > initials for the practice.

D06989ba031d801b4e45d08fc63453a3
Rebound of
Harder Teeth
By Michael Spitz
View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like