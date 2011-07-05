Sean Farrell

Just an idea

Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
Hire Me
  • Save
Just an idea logo
Download color palette

Logo by Tymn Armstrong. Don't mind the unrounded 'b' cross... whoops. Toni Gemayel told me to tell you all that he came up with this idea... he didn't.

Toni your a spectator right, you can't comment? :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Sean Farrell
Sean Farrell
I make logos that mean something.
Hire Me

More by Sean Farrell

View profile
    • Like