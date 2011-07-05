Alex Tass, logo designer

All Your Game logo design

All Your Game logo design all your game gaming community hardcore gamers los angeles us usa green purple character symbol creative colorful logo design logotype type typography typographic brand identity branding custom logo design logo designer
All your game – community for hardcore gamers. For gamers, by gamers. What do you think about it?

Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
