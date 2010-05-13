Rachel Shillcock

Rachilli - Giveaway

So this is the first example of my new logo in action - I'm throwing a giveaway on my twitter and I've been working on the graphics for a really simple one-page layout with all the details on it.

Posted on May 13, 2010
