Web Header

Draft of the header for what will be adamwagner dot org.

I'm ashamed to admit I started this project last year when I realized a serious need to have a home-base for all the projects I had somehow wiggled myself into.

I've always liked this headshot taken by Chris Casella, and I wanted to include it somehow. But I didn't want to show my face, so I'm kinda hanging out upside down, just peeking in.

You don't see it here, but here's what will happen when you hover over the head:

A cartoonish puff of smoke overlays the head & letters and holds the latest tweet + link. I smoke occasionally smoke a pipe and hope that the puff of smoke rings a bell for a few people who would get it.

What do you think of the colors / letters / hair thing?