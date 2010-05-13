Andrea Pelizzardi

Display dribbble shots without a plug-in

Display dribbble shots without a plug-in
Just finished to hack Dave Rupert's plug-in.
I was needing to display my dribbble shots in a non-WP page, so I decided to apply some changes to widget.
I will publish the source as soon as possible.

Posted on May 13, 2010
