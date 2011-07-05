Seth Terpstra

New front page @ sethterpstra.com

web design vintage texture newspaper
If you liked the preview of my new self-promo ad, go on and check out the whole thing over at sethterpstra.com. Expand your browser window to see more detail. Let me know what you think!

Posted on Jul 5, 2011
