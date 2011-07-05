danijanev

Personal logo - final :)

logo line typo circle emblem pattern clean minimal
This is my final personal logo. As my initials are D and J I integrated and joined lowercase letters as one line movement but yet remained clean and minimal.
The pattern of the whole swoosh is applied as backdrop, this is probably how the business card would look like. If possible laser engraved on a piece of metal.

Posted on Jul 5, 2011
