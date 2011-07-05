Personal logo - final :)

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is my final personal logo. As my initials are D and J I integrated and joined lowercase letters as one line movement but yet remained clean and minimal.
The pattern of the whole swoosh is applied as backdrop, this is probably how the business card would look like. If possible laser engraved on a piece of metal.