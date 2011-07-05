Nicola Armellini

Nicola Armellini Logo WIP - Returns

This is the new version of my logo, with a renewed and clearer A, just like my friends Radu, Viorel, Francois, Alex and Nick suggested in the previous shot.

I felt like keeping the Infinite Loop for a specific reason (it's evocative to a particular place, that is) and the similarity with my "face" on Jumpzero website made it feel like the right choice.

Besides, while working on it I felt like experimenting with some textures and styles, to make it a little more interesting. Hope you like the result.

As always, feedback and critique is HIGHLY encouraged.

