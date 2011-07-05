Nicola Armellini Logo WIP - Returns

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is the new version of my logo, with a renewed and clearer A, just like my friends Radu, Viorel, Francois, Alex and Nick suggested in the previous shot.
I felt like keeping the Infinite Loop for a specific reason (it's evocative to a particular place, that is) and the similarity with my "face" on Jumpzero website made it feel like the right choice.
Besides, while working on it I felt like experimenting with some textures and styles, to make it a little more interesting. Hope you like the result.
As always, feedback and critique is HIGHLY encouraged.