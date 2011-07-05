Steve Hamaker

Taco Mamacita "Lucha" T-shirt Design

Steve Hamaker
Steve Hamaker
Hire Me
  • Save
Taco Mamacita "Lucha" T-shirt Design apparel restaurant
Download color palette

This is a carry-over design for the new Taco Mamacita in Sullivan's Island SC. It's a t-shirt design based on the posters I did for the original store.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Steve Hamaker
Steve Hamaker
Identity Designer & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Steve Hamaker

View profile
    • Like