James Barnes

Help! Grooveshark Needs Your Prints.

James Barnes
James Barnes
  • Save
Help! Grooveshark Needs Your Prints. buy print art office help! dinosaurs
Download color palette

I could see no better use of our new office walls than filling them with artwork from some of the most talented designers I know of, you!

What I need from you:
Comment here or e-mail me ( james@grooveshark ) a link to where we'll be able to purchase your printed pieces. Special treatment, like your signature and discounts are highly recommended. :)

Can't wait to see em'!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
James Barnes
James Barnes

More by James Barnes

View profile
    • Like