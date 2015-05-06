Dan Lehman

DONUT tread ON ME

DONUT tread ON ME
In collaboration with NYC letterer Kelly Thorn, here's a delicious twist on the historic Gadsden flag.

The shirt was printed by Cotton Bureau in 2015.

Posted on May 6, 2015
