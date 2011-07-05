Jared MacPherson

Alberta Map

Jared MacPherson
Jared MacPherson
  • Save
Alberta Map map alberta isometric 3d landscape illustration photoshop plumbheavy
Download color palette

Working on a map for a Biodiversity firm where different areas of the province (foothills, grasslands, etc) could be highlighted and focused on. Still lots of detailing to go. :|

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Jared MacPherson
Jared MacPherson

More by Jared MacPherson

View profile
    • Like