Daniel Marino

Things About Me

Daniel Marino
Daniel Marino
  • Save
Things About Me scribble sketch graph paper
Download color palette

Another teaser from my new site to come. A little wallpaper I did for my "About" page. It was either very hard to think of things that I like or describe me. I'm bummed that I wasn't able to think of anything that describes a "family man" or "wife & kids".

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Daniel Marino
Daniel Marino

More by Daniel Marino

View profile
    • Like