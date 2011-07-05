Cameron Smith

In God We Trust

Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith
  • Save
In God We Trust church god sermon patriotic independce day
Download color palette

Key art for our 4th of July message this year at CCV.
Full version here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/cameron987/5905163531/in/photostream

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Cameron Smith
Cameron Smith

More by Cameron Smith

View profile
    • Like