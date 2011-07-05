Konrad Kolasa

Still untitled app

Konrad Kolasa
Konrad Kolasa
Hire Me
  • Save
Still untitled app iphone app tabbar
Download color palette

I'm working on UI for some polish app. Really nice upcoming start-up.

PS. I've just realised how useful and excellent LiveView is. Displays quality is pretty stricking!!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Konrad Kolasa
Konrad Kolasa
Digital Product Designer – Tooploox, PDStudio.
Hire Me

More by Konrad Kolasa

View profile
    • Like