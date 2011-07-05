Mike Nickells

Trying To See What's Coming

Trying To See What's Coming
I am talking to an Artist Rep. It's kind of an unusual situation in that you do both stock art for the agency's site and they also get you commission work. This is a piece that I made to be used as stock. Does anyone have any tips on creating stock art? Or is anyone else in a situation where your doing stock for an artist rep?

Posted on Jul 5, 2011
