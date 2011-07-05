Damien Erambert

PokéCenter Leaders View 2nd Attempt

PokéCenter Leaders View 2nd Attempt
A second attempt to a Leaders View in PokéCenter.
I thought a more "table-like" view would be easier to read and would let me display more infos on each trainer (at least icon, name and city).
You can view the fullsize right here : http://cl.ly/8CK3/o

Rebound of
PokéCenter Leaders View
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
