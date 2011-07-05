Hector Simpson

Or

Hector Simpson
Hector Simpson
  • Save
Or buttons panels options testimonials client work
Download color palette

Snapshot of possibly one of my final pieces of client work for a while! Pretty cool coming back to a bit of client work after working on a few personal and side projects.

The blank cards will have designs on them in the final version.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Hector Simpson
Hector Simpson
User interface designer working remotely in Bath, UK.

More by Hector Simpson

View profile
    • Like