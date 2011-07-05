Pii Asriani

Kausalya Card

Pii Asriani
Pii Asriani
Kausalya Card illustration drawing indonesia
the card version of Kausalya
mother of Rama and queen of Ayodya, Ramayana folktale

Rebound of
Kausalya and Sempati
By Pii Asriani
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Pii Asriani
Pii Asriani

