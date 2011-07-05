Image Composite - Mizuno Fastpitch Innovation

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
This is a shoe composite for Mizuno's Fastpitch Innovation Landing page. I made use of the large image size to grab areas of texture from the shoe to create an abstract background. Hand painted areas of light and dark to emphasize the shoe and create a more dramatic look.
Live Page: http://www.mizunousa.com/fastpitch/innovation