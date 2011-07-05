Igo Konrads

My New Business Card

Igo Konrads
There is very little print design I have done so far compared to webdesign and yet my first dribbble shot is a print. These are our new business cards at Coded Media. I can see now where it could be improved, but think the overall look is not bad. Wanted to keep it simple. What do you guys think?

Posted on Jul 5, 2011
