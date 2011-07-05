👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Another version for the WWPass logo. The hawk represents the watchful eye that they have over their clients, allowing them to confidently and securely engage in sensitive electronic transactions. The transition from a head to the "safety net" reflects that the client can take "risks" because WWPass will catch you if you stumble.