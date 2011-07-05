Kosal Sen

Vimeo, cleaned up.

Vimeo, cleaned up. vimeo script death
I tried to appease the folks who wanted it less "chunky" and with more "character."

Is nobody else bothered by Vimeo's awkward logo?
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
