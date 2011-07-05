Ola Drachal - Zajdzik

Afro webdesig fun
After seeing this movie > http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=96Y24a0cyCE (Black Dynamite) i changed my pfolio splash page a little bit. I always wanted to have an afro :)

Afro version > http://drachal.com/index_stare_black_dynamite.html
Base photo > http://foto.chudkiewicz.com/tag/ola-drachal/

Posted on Jul 5, 2011
