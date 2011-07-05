Clay: UI/UX Design Agency

Eloqua icon

Clay: UI/UX Design Agency
Clay: UI/UX Design Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Eloqua icon softfacade icon icons
Download color palette

The app icon for Eloqua we made back in 2010

Check us out at http://clay.global

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Clay: UI/UX Design Agency
Clay: UI/UX Design Agency
We elevate brands through world-class digital experiences.
Hire Us

More by Clay: UI/UX Design Agency

View profile
    • Like