#20 | Crushed by a Falling Tree

#20 | Crushed by a Falling Tree illustration cartoon animation gif funny extinction danger dino dinosaur
I made a GIF to celebrate my 20th day participating in The 100 Day Project from The Great Discontent.

My project imagines 100 different ways that Jeremy the dinosaur can go extinct. See the project as it develops on my Behance.

Posted on May 5, 2015
