Andrew Lyons

huile d'olive & cat

Andrew Lyons
Andrew Lyons
  • Save
huile d'olive & cat illustration vector textured kitchen
Download color palette

I've finished this one now. Will post it on my site right after this. I've tried to rely less on illustrator and more on photoshop (I get a bit sick of the vector process sometimes)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Andrew Lyons
Andrew Lyons

More by Andrew Lyons

View profile
    • Like