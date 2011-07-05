Nigel Smith

Jayne Smith Dance Logo 2

Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith
  • Save
Jayne Smith Dance Logo 2
Download color palette

I have been staring at this for days now and would really appreciate the perspective of a fresh pair of eyes. Please feel free to comment with any improvements or suggestions. Thanks!

Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Nigel Smith
Nigel Smith

More by Nigel Smith

View profile
    • Like