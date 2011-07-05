March

Diminish - a word game for iPad/iPhone

Diminish was designed and built for ATP in San Francisco. It's a fun, addictive word forming game. The design picks elements from the traditional board games and puzzles. You can find it here.

Posted on Jul 5, 2011
