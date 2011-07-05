Martin Gross

Vetrník - Cafe & Cakes

Vetrník - Cafe & Cakes logo design vetrnik cafe cakes desserts since brown orange handmade script
Sketch of the logo for the café and pastry shop called Vetrnik. The idea consists in integrating the elements of coffee and cake in to typography. This is my first logo drawn using a tablet Wacom Intouse 4.

Logo will be implemented in the corporate materials, website & online store.

Posted on Jul 5, 2011
