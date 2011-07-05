Vetrník - Cafe & Cakes

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Sketch of the logo for the café and pastry shop called Vetrnik. The idea consists in integrating the elements of coffee and cake in to typography. This is my first logo drawn using a tablet Wacom Intouse 4.
Logo will be implemented in the corporate materials, website & online store.