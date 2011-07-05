Kyle Welsby

Flip

Kyle Welsby
Kyle Welsby
  • Save
Flip html5 css3 webkit chrome flip css3d 3d animation github example freecode
Download color palette

Some of you may know how much I love CSS, but sometimes you just have to see for yourself.
Here is a little preview of something I've been playing about with.

Checkout the code http://lab.mekyle.com/flip/

View all tags
Posted on Jul 5, 2011
Kyle Welsby
Kyle Welsby

More by Kyle Welsby

View profile
    • Like