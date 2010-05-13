Paul Randall

Star Wars: Times New Roman

Paul Randall
Paul Randall
  • Save
Star Wars: Times New Roman times new roman movie star wars
Download color palette

Just playing around in Photoshop after seeing this page on Linotype: http://www.linotype.com/2255-18281/classics.html

Feel free to rebound your own movie poster remakes...

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2010
Paul Randall
Paul Randall

More by Paul Randall

View profile
    • Like