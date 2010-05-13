Idan Gazit

Magritte Ripoff

Idan Gazit
Idan Gazit
  • Save
Magritte Ripoff logo monochrome grey museo sans
Download color palette

I can't reveal the company name yet, but this is a first take on their logo. No, they're not about clothing, hats, or banking.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2010
Idan Gazit
Idan Gazit

More by Idan Gazit

View profile
    • Like