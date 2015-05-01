Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Glenn McComb

Nathan Jones

Glenn McComb
Glenn McComb
Nathan Jones melbourne demons mfc wallpaper photoshop
Decided to try my hand at a wallpaper in celebration of my football team and its captain Nathan Jones. Very much inspired by the work of fellow Aussie Tyson Beck (https://instagram.com/tysonbeck/).

Font is City Bold.

Posted on May 1, 2015
Glenn McComb
Glenn McComb

