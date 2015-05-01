Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dan Lehman

Faces

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Faces illustration children retro vintage shape face
Download color palette

Unused illustrations from a character development study.

View all tags
Posted on May 1, 2015
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like