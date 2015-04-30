Kirill
Kirill for tubik
Pirate animation motion flat character illustration
Hi everyone! Meet new character by Tubik studio. This is one of many cool illustrations for Ribbet project our studio was working on recently. You can check the interface and graphic design works for it here:

GIF for Ribbet controls

Ribbet — Dark Skin

Hope you don’t feel seasick ;) YO HO HO

Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Google+ | Tubik

Posted on Apr 30, 2015
