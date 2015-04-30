Bald Eagle Mobile

Mobile layout for the wingspan of the Bald Eagle.

It's a self initiated project and a good opportunity to further my skills with no limits and experiment with elements including illustration, transparency and textures.

I thought it would be pretty cool to try to blend illustration and photography with supporting stats. This first example is about the stunning Bald Eagle.

Do view the full design in the attachment.

