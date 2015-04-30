Ian Trajlov

Rapunzel

Ian Trajlov
Ian Trajlov
  • Save
Rapunzel book worm trajlov covers fairy tales illustration
Download color palette

Hey guys! My "Bookworm" project is here. I took a same geometric form and made unique covers for some of the most popular Serbian and other well-known fairy tales. Try to guess them all!

> https://www.behance.net/gallery/25715685/Bookworm

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2015
Ian Trajlov
Ian Trajlov

More by Ian Trajlov

View profile
    • Like