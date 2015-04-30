Kilperic Silcock

Anays Com - Final Logo and icons versions

Anays Com - Final Logo and icons versions typography lettering type logo script wordmark hand drawn icons
Here are the different versions of the logo with the icons that I have imagined.
These icons have been inspired by glyphs meaning and adapted to suit to the spirit of the brand :)

Please feel free to leave your comments!

Posted on Apr 30, 2015
