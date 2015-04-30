Jozef Ockay

The Wall

‪‎ux‬ ‪‎visualization‬ ‪‎wall‬ ‪sketch brainstorming
Yes, I like to visualize ;) The only think missing I didn't manage to prepare on time was popcorn for the team, next time. Anyway, just standing by the wall, discussing the solution together - it was one of the most productive workshops we had.

