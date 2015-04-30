Erika Henell
Walpurgis Night walpurgis night fire bonfire illustration valborg camping
Tonight is Walpurgis Night, or "Valborg" as we say in Sweden. Time to celebrate the spring season with lots of bonfires.

Posted on Apr 30, 2015
