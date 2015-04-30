Alex Tass, logo designer

G / gravity colorful abstract fluid logo design symbol

G / gravity colorful abstract fluid logo design symbol space colorful gravitation gravity abstract fluid geometric logo logo design paths monogram g interactive rotation revolution
G monogram / logo design symbol focusing on paths / depth / interactivity / evolution / gravity / gravitation. Alternate color option.

Hello! I am Alex, freelance logo & identity designer.
