Simone Krüger

Yoshi

Simone Krüger
Simone Krüger
  • Save
Yoshi character dinosaur childbook illustration
Download color palette

A quick Yoshi doodle.

You can find the full drawing on my website http://www.simonekrueger.com

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2015
Simone Krüger
Simone Krüger

More by Simone Krüger

View profile
    • Like